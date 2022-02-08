CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina got a layup from Brady Manek with 3.1 seconds remaining after a drive and feed by Caleb Love to escape Clemson with a 79-77 victory on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Love had struggled all night with five turnovers, but UNC Coach Hubert Davis put the ball in his hands as the clock was winding down, but he drew two Clemson defenders on his drive allowing Manek to sneak in on the weak side. Love flipped the ball back to Manek, who laid it in forcing a Clemon timeout with 3.1 seconds remaining.