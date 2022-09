ATLANTA – North Carolina withstood a 25-0 Georgia State stretch during the middle of the game finding a way to close out the Panthers for a 35-28 victory on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium.

The Tar Heels opened up a 21-3 lead with 8:58 remaining in the first half, but over the next 21:54, GSU took control and took a 28-21 lead with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

From that point on, however, UNC bowed up some on defense and hit on some offensive plays to finish with the win improving to 3-0 on the season.