LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina withstood one of the more physical games the Tar Heels will ever play in one of the more intense environments they will ever play in, and did so on the road in front of a hostile home crowd that ended up being as much a part of the game as the players were in UNC’s 90-83 overtime win Tuesday night over Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels played exceptionally well in stretches and exceptionally poorly in periods, and they did so with all five starters playing at least 38 minutes, and with Armando Bacot and RJ Davis playing the last several minutes of regulation and all of overtime with four fouls each.