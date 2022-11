WINSTON-SALEM – As it has done so many times this season, North Carolina’s defense struggled for much of the night Saturday at Wake Forest, but when it had to make a game-altering play, it did. And once again, it led to a victory.

Cam Kelly’s interception of Wake quarterback Sam Hartman’s pass with 5:47 remaining in the contest set up Noah Burnette’s 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left that were the game’s final and decisive points.

Carolina jumped out to a 14-0 lead and 21-7 advantage after scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions for the first time this season. The Tar Heels failed on two fourth downs when in field goal position, and a botched PAT and failed two-point conversion had them in a bit of a whole in spite of a highly productive night from its two biggest stars.