BOONE, NC – History hit The Rock on Saturday, as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State, 63-61, in a frenzied finish that saw the record books get a new look.

The Tar Heels led 41-21 heading into the fourth quarter, but allowed the Mountaineers six touchdowns (40 points), 338 yards, and 18 first downs. Nine touchdowns were scored in the fourth quarter, including five over the final four minutes.