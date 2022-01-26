CHAPEL HILL – Playing its third game in five days, and against a team it beat by 26 points on the road earlier this month, North Carolina had to dig deep down to find enough reserve to hold off Boston College, 58-47, on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels didn’t shoot well (29.1 percent), it didn’t dominate the glass, and it allowed a bevy of open looks defensively, but the tired Eagles didn’t convert enough, and UNC made just enough lays to notch the victory.

Caleb Love led Carolina with 16 points, and RJ Davis was the only other Tar Heel in double figures with 13 points. Armando Bacot pulled down 18 rebounds, but was held to just six points, so his streak of 10 consecutive games posting double-doubles came to an end.

The Tar Heels improved to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC, while BC dropped to 8-11 and 3-6.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Boston College: