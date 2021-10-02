CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina overcame a sluggish start using big plays and a stout defense to pull away from Duke, 38-7, on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels scored offensive touchdowns on plays of 75 and 63 yards while also scoring on a 63-yard fumble return in securing the Victory Bell for the third consecutive year.

Carolina managed just nine total yards in the third quarter, but still finished with 456 while limiting the Blue Devils to 314 yards.

UNC improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, while Duke fell to 3-2 and 0-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s victory over Duke: