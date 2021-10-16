CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina survived a furious Miami push Saturday evening courtesy of Cedric Gray’s second interception of the game saving the Tar Heels from blowing a game they dominated in the first half of their 45-42 victory.

UNC led 28-10 well into the second quarter and 31-17 at halftime after allowing the Hurricanes just 80 total yards by the intermission. But the Heels couldn’t get many stops in the second half as their passing game faltered.

But Gray’s second pick, which came on third-and-four at the UNC 16-yard-line with six seconds left, sealed the deal for Carolina.

The Tar Heels improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while Miami dropped to 2-4 and 0-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Miami: