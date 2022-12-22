CHARLOTTE – Inspired by the kind of chippiness this North Carolina team appears to embrace, the Tar Heels used a late first-half run following a skirmish with Michigan before fending off the Wolverines for an 80-76 victory in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels trailed 26-22 when an incident happened along the baseline that resulted in four Class A technical fouls, two on each team. It elevated UNC’s intensity fueling some of its best basketball of the season as it closed the half outscoring the Wolverines 19-8.

Carolina held off Michigan late in the game, as three times the Wolverines got the margin to a one-possession game, but each time UNC used a key defensive play or gutsy bucket to notch the victory.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, while RJ Davis added 19 (also six rebounds, five assists, and a steal), followed by Caleb Love’s 18 points.

UNC improved to 9-4 and won its fourth consecutive game, while Michigan dropped to 7-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over Michigan: