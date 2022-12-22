News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-22 00:12:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From Carolina's Victory Over Michigan

The Tar Heels won their fourth straight game Wednesday night, and here are 5 Takeaways from their win over Michigan.
The Tar Heels won their fourth straight game Wednesday night, and here are 5 Takeaways from their win over Michigan. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


CHARLOTTE – Inspired by the kind of chippiness this North Carolina team appears to embrace, the Tar Heels used a late first-half run following a skirmish with Michigan before fending off the Wolverines for an 80-76 victory in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center.

The Tar Heels trailed 26-22 when an incident happened along the baseline that resulted in four Class A technical fouls, two on each team. It elevated UNC’s intensity fueling some of its best basketball of the season as it closed the half outscoring the Wolverines 19-8.

Carolina held off Michigan late in the game, as three times the Wolverines got the margin to a one-possession game, but each time UNC used a key defensive play or gutsy bucket to notch the victory.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting, while RJ Davis added 19 (also six rebounds, five assists, and a steal), followed by Caleb Love’s 18 points.

UNC improved to 9-4 and won its fourth consecutive game, while Michigan dropped to 7-4.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over Michigan:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}