5 Takeaways From Carolina's Victory Over Minnesota
CHAPEL HILL – Last week, it was North Carolina’s bruising ground game that led the Tar Heels to a victory. Saturday, it was the aerial attack, as No. 20 UNC took care of Minnesota, 31-13 at Kenan Stadium.
Drake Maye passed for 414 yards, his most in a home game at Carolina, of which 165 of those yards went to Nate McCollum, who caught 15 passes for the Tar Heels. UNC passed the 500-yard mark for the second consecutive game, and its defense flexed late, holding the Golden Gophers to no points and 46 total yards over their last four possessions.
It was a thorough victory for Mack Brown’s team, as the program now has two wins over non-ACC Power 5 teams in the same season for the first time since 2011.
J.J. Jones had three catches for 64 yards, Kamari Morales two catches for 64 yards, including a 55-yarder that set up a Carolina touchdown, and Bryson Nesbit had four receptions for 46 yards and a score.
UNC improved to 3-0 while the Gophers dropped to 2-1.
Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s victory:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news