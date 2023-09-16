CHAPEL HILL – Last week, it was North Carolina’s bruising ground game that led the Tar Heels to a victory. Saturday, it was the aerial attack, as No. 20 UNC took care of Minnesota, 31-13 at Kenan Stadium.

Drake Maye passed for 414 yards, his most in a home game at Carolina, of which 165 of those yards went to Nate McCollum, who caught 15 passes for the Tar Heels. UNC passed the 500-yard mark for the second consecutive game, and its defense flexed late, holding the Golden Gophers to no points and 46 total yards over their last four possessions.

It was a thorough victory for Mack Brown’s team, as the program now has two wins over non-ACC Power 5 teams in the same season for the first time since 2011.

J.J. Jones had three catches for 64 yards, Kamari Morales two catches for 64 yards, including a 55-yarder that set up a Carolina touchdown, and Bryson Nesbit had four receptions for 46 yards and a score.

UNC improved to 3-0 while the Gophers dropped to 2-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s victory: