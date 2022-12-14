CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina needed a cakewalk, and it got one Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels were efficient all night offensively, and got it going on the other end of the court in cruising to a 100-67 victory over The Citadel at the Smith Center.

UNC turned a 26-25 lead into a 48-33 halftime advantage and never looked back. The Tar Heels pushed the lead to 20 with 17:40 left and to 30 with 9:18 remaining, and led by as many 35 with 1:33 to play.

On the defensive end, the Bulldogs hit five of their first eight 3-point attempts, but were 3-for-19 the rest of the way. Carolina won the rebounding battle, 47-31, and shot 49.2 percent from the floor for the night.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures led by Caleb Love’s 17 points, plus 16 from Tyler Nickel and Pete Nance, and 14 from Armando Bacot. Bacot also pulled down 11 rebounds to become UNC’s all-time leader with 62 career games with 10 or more rebounds.

UNC improved to 7-4 while The Citadel dropped to 5-5.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over the Bulldogs: