PHILADELPHIA – North Carolina used a late run to close out UCLA, 73-66, and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Tar Heels trailed 64-61, but outscored the Bruins 12-2 over the final 2:07 of the game, earning a spot in the regional final where they will face St. Peter’s with a berth in the Final Four on the line.

Caleb Love led Carolina with 30 points, 27 coming in the second half. Three other Tar Heels scored in double figures, paced by Armando Bacot’s 14 points, 13 from Brady Manek, and 12 from RJ Davis. Bacot also grabbed 15 rebounds, giving him his 28th double-double of the season.

UNC improved to 27-9 and has now won 15 of its last 18 contests and nine of its last 10. UCLA finished its season at 27-8.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s victory over UCLA: