CHAPEL HILL – Defense was optional Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, and the offense that took most advantage was North Carolina, as the Tar Heels erupted for a 59-39 victory ending a four-game losing streak to Virginia.

UNC opened with a 24-7 lead before the Cavaliers roared to a 28-24 halftime advantage. But the third quarter was once again all Tar Heels, as they outscored UVA 21-3 in the period racking up 191 yards to the Wahoos’ 77 while pulling away for the victory.

Multiple landmark numbers were established, including UNC receiver Josh Downs catching eight passes for 203 yards and two scores. Running back Ty Chandler ran for 198 yards and two scores as well. More numbers below.

The No. 21 Heels improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC, while UVA dropped to 2-1 and 0-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over Virginia: