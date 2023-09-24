PITTSBURGH – On a night in which the weather, attendance, and at times play in all three phases were ugly, No. 17 North Carolina did enough excellent things to earn a 41-24 victory at Pittsburgh on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium.

The Tar Heels appeared as if the damn weather and sparse crowd had them a bit flat early on, at least on defense, as the Panthers put together two long scoring drives on their first two possessions to lead 14-7.

But Carolina’s offense had few issues against a defense that played exceptionally well the first three weeks. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions, and got a punt return for a score a well, in building a 35-17 lead and never looked back.

Drake Maye passed for 296 yards and a touchdown while also running for two, J.J. Jones caught six passes for a career-high 117 yards, and Alijah Huzzie had two interceptions and a punt return for a touchdown

UNC improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while Pitt dropped to 1-3 and 0-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s victory at Pittsburgh: