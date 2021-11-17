CHARLESTON, SC – North Carolina shot 64.3 percent from the floor in the second half in overcoming an early double-digit deficit to defeat College of Charleston, 94-83, on Tuesday night at TD Arena.

The Tar Heels trailed by 11 points midway through the first half and by six at the intermission, but they exploded for 58 points after halftime riding Caleb Love’s 18 second-half points to the victory.

Armando Bacot scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Love finished with 22 points while also pulling down seven rebounds and handing out six assists. Brady Manek totaled 17 points and Kerwin Walton added 14 for the 18th-ranked team in the nation.

UNC improved to 3-0 while the Cougars fell to 3-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over College of Charleston: