TALLAHASSEE, FL – For the second consecutive game, North Carolina was lethal from the perimeter, and for the second straight game, it guided the Tar Heels to the winner’s circle. UNC took care of Florida State, 77-66, on Monday night at Tucker Center, courtesy of 14 made 3-pointers.

It wasn’t a vintage performance by any means for the Heels, but they found ways around that once again in winning their third consecutive game.

It appeared UNC had the game in hand leading 56-38 with 11:39 remaining, but FSU then embarked on a 22-6 run that had the building rocking. Two days earlier, the Seminoles overcame a 25-point deficit to beat No. 13 Miami on the road, so as the Noles closed the gap, their growing confidence was obvious.

Carolina held them off, however, and closed out the game at the free throw line, sinking seven of eight attempts over the final 26.1 seconds, which is when Armando Bacot scored his only point of the night.

RJ Davis led UNC with 19 points while Leaky Black tied a career-high with 18 while also tying Deon Thompson for the UNC career record for most games played with 152. Caleb Love finished with 16 points while Pete Nance added 15.

UNC improved to 19-11 overall, including 11-8 in the ACC, while the Noles dropped to 9-21 and 7-12.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win at Florida State: