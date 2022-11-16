CHAPEL HILL – For the third consecutive game to start the season, No. 1 North Carolina wasn’t exactly clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night versus Gardner-Webb.

In fact, the Tar Heels really weren’t clicking on any cylinders, but they still managed to escape with a 72-66 victory at the Smith Center, even though their coach said afterward his team has a great deal of improving to do.

Caleb Love led UNC with 20 points while Pete Nance added 18, of which 16 came before halftime. RJ Davis scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the 3-0 Tar Heels.

UNC’s largest lead was 47-31 with 13:09 remaining, in part because the Heels converted on their first six field goal attempts of the second half after taking a 26-22 lead into the locker room. Love got them going, but then Carolina hit a snag and never really snapped out.

Carolina was 18-for-21 from the free throw line, and are now shooting 76.4 percent from the charity stripe on the young season.

The Bulldogs dropped to 0-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Gardner-Webb: