CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a huge second-half run to pull away from No. 24 Michigan, 72-51, on Wednesday night before a nearly full and frenzied Smith Center for the first time in almost two years.

The Tar Heels turned a 29-29 game early in the second half into a 72-47 advantage by locking down defensively and scoring from seemingly every spot on the floor. The Heels pounded the ball inside, drove to the basket, hit some three-pointers, and minimized the Wolverines’ effectiveness inside and everywhere else during the eruption.

Caleb Love led UNC with 22 points, 12 coming during the run, and handed out fur assists. Dawson Garcia added 14 points, and Armando Bacot finished with a rugged 11 points and 14 rebounds, plus he had three assists.

Carolina improved to 5-2 overall while Michigan dropped to 4-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Michigan: