CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina opened its game with Georgia Tech hot from the field and the Tar Heels stayed that way in earning an 88-65 victory over the Yellow Jackets in a game UNC led by as many as 35 points.

UNC led by 16 points at the half and consistently extended the lead by using efficient offensive movement, passing, and converting, while also getting a series of stops several times on the other end of the floor.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while RJ Davis added 21 points, followed by 14 from Caleb Love and 11 from Brady Manek.

Dawson Garcia and Kerwin Walton were back in the lineup for the Tar Heels after missing the last two games.

UNC improved to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, while Tech dropped to 7-9 and 1-5.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Georgia Tech: