CHAPEL HILL – For the first time in 15 days, a span of 180 basketball minutes, North Carolina won a basketball game Saturday.

The Tar Heels used a big push late in the first half building a cushion it wouldn’t relinquish in a 75-59 victory over Georgia Tech at the Smith Center.

The run was a 16-2 dash giving UNC a 13-point lead at halftime, and it encompassed everything that has long represented Carolina basketball: Defense; rebounding; ball movement; offensive efficiency; and scoring in transition.

Overall, UNC put forth its most complete game of the season, as it also won the rebounding battle by 21.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 21 points while adding 10 rebounds for the third double-double of his career. Armando Bacot finished with 20 and 13, Pete Nance added 11 points, and Caleb Love ended the day with 10.

Carolina improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, and the Yellow Jackets dropped to 6-4 and 0-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Georgia Tech: