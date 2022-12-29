SAN DIEGO – North Carolina was seven minutes away from a victory in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night and also a tenth victory for just the tenth time in program history, but the Tar Heels found a way to fall to Oregon 28-27.

The Ducks raced down the field twice for touchdowns bookending a field goal by the Tar Heels to notch the win, their offense igniting after failing to score over a five-possession stretch.

UNC made things a but more manageable for the Ducks by not scoring a touchdown in the second half, ending up with just two field goals, including kicking one on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard-line, a decision Carolina Coach Mack Brown later admittedly regretted.

UNC scored two touchdowns in a span of four minutes to take a 21-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. But the Heels managed to gain only 120 yards after the intermission, with quarterback Drake Maye completing only eight of 16 pass attempts for 77 yards over the final two periods.

The Tar Heels failed to score a touchdown in the second half for the third in their last four games.

UNC ends the season on a four-game losing streak and at 9-5 overall, while No. 15 Oregon concludes at 10-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from North Carolina’s loss to Oregon: