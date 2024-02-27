CHAPEL HILL – Had RJ Davis only hit six 3-pointers Monday night, the ninth-ranked Tar Heels may have suffered an embarrassing home loss to a team that has now lost seven consecutive games.

But Davis made seven threes as part of a 42-point night that not only made history, but North Carolina to a 75-71 victory over Miami.

Davis set a scoring record inside the Smith Center, along with a personal career-high, and was the only UNC player to score in double figures. He totaled 56 percent of the team’s points, the most by a Heel since George Glamack had 59 percent in a game in 1941. Glamack won National Player of the Year that season, and his jersey number 20 is retired.

The remarkable night for Davis offset a mostly poor evening for the rest of the team. Carolina allowed Miami a 14-for-30 performance on the perimeter, gave up 21 points off of turnovers, and the Heels missed five consecutive free throws inside the final 24 seconds as part of nearly blowing a 13-point lead with 4:17 remaining in the contest.

But Carolina got the win, its third straight, and improved to 22-6 overall and 14-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels have now assured themselves of no worse than the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament in a couple of weeks.

Miami has now dropped seven consecutive contests, and fell to 15-14 overall and 6-12 in conference play.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Miami: