The word on North Carolina heading into the 2022 campaign was that the Tar Heels were deep, talented, and ready to explode on the defensive side of the ball under Gene Chizik in his first year back in Chapel Hill.

But that hasn’t exactly materialized yet. UNC has struggled against offenses that aren’t regarded as high octane, but Chizik’s crew showed some signs of getting it together in a win at Georgia State last Saturday.

So, as the Tar Heels are in the midst of the first of two bye weeks, we are offering up 5 Takeaways from UNC’s defensive performances so far. We previously posted the offensive takeaways for the 3-0 Heels.

Here are the five defensive takeaways: