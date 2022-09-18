News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-18 11:47:34 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From The Offense Through First 3 Games

With UNC in a bye week, it's a good time to take a look at 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' offense thus far.
With UNC in a bye week, it's a good time to take a look at 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels' offense thus far. (Jacob Turner/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

Three games into the season, North Carolina’s offense has quelled concerns many had before the campaign kicked off.

Inexperienced and basically unknown, the thinking by most observers was the Tar Heels (3-0) would be further ahead defensively than offensively, at least in the early part of the season. But as the Heels are in the midst of the first of two bye weeks, one absolute so far is that narrative held no weight.

The offense has been highly effective while the defense has struggled. So, with it being bye week, we are going to take a look at both sides of the ball, first offering 5 Takeaways from UNC’s performance on offense, and then we will look at the same thing for defense.

Here are five offensive takeaways:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}