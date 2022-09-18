5 Takeaways From The Offense Through First 3 Games
Three games into the season, North Carolina’s offense has quelled concerns many had before the campaign kicked off.
Inexperienced and basically unknown, the thinking by most observers was the Tar Heels (3-0) would be further ahead defensively than offensively, at least in the early part of the season. But as the Heels are in the midst of the first of two bye weeks, one absolute so far is that narrative held no weight.
The offense has been highly effective while the defense has struggled. So, with it being bye week, we are going to take a look at both sides of the ball, first offering 5 Takeaways from UNC’s performance on offense, and then we will look at the same thing for defense.
Here are five offensive takeaways:
