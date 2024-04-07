A regular season ACC championship, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, a spot in the Sweet 16, an ACC Player of the Year award, an ACC Coach of the Year award, and a ton of history making for two noteworthy veterans mark North Carolina’s loaded 2023-24 basketball season.

Not to mention a return to somewhat normal status for the UNC program that hadn’t quite been itself for several seasons until this campaign.

Carolina went 29-8 overall, which included a 17-3 mark in ACC play, as the Heels finished two games ahead of the league’s second-place club Duke. And, the Heels reached the ACC Tournament championship game for the first time since 2018, and the Sweet 16 for only the second time since 2019.

With that, here are 5 Takeaways from North Carolina’s basketball season: