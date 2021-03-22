North Carolina’s basketball season ended abruptly Friday night in a swarm of three-pointers by Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in West Lafayette, IN.

Carolina closed the season with an 18-11 overall record, which included going 10-6 in ACC play. Four conference games were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols and never made up.

So with the season fully in the rearview mirror, let’s offer our 5 Takeaways from the Tar Heels’ campaign: