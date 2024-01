Although North Carolina’s offense dropped off over the last few games, it was still highly productive, produced an All-American, and a few All-ACC players as well.

UNC finished the season 8-5 after losing five of its last seven games, including five of its last six versus Power 5 opponents. But history will look back at this offense and view it as one of the better ones in program history, and the numbers back it up.

A few stat rankings: