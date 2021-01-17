North Carolina finished the 2020 football season with an 8-4 record and clearly on an upward trajectory.

The Tar Heels played three top-10 teams in their last four games and acquitted themselves quite well routing Miami on the road and competing until the very end with Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

Two head-scratching losses at Florida State and Virginia also marked the season, but they also served as clear lessons for a program very much still in the growing and in the discovery process.

So, as THI continues closing the book on this past season, here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s defense for this past season:



