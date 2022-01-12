5 Takeaways From The Season: Defense
North Carolina’s football season has been over for more than a week, and THI continues our extensive review of the Tar Heels’ 6-7 campaign.Following our postgame theme of offering up 5 Takeaways fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news