North Carolina’s football season has been over for more than a week, and THI continues our extensive review of the Tar Heels’ 6-7 campaign.

Following our postgame theme of offering up 5 Takeaways from UNC’s just-concluded performance, we are doing the same here while focusing solely on the offense. We will also roll out takeaways on the defense, and the program as a whole.

So, here are five offensive takeaways from UNC’s season: