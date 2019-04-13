Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-13 20:38:40 -0500') }} football Edit

5 Takeaways From The Spring Game

D0bewvubtek2t8emewmd
UNC's power ground game as part of Air Raid were one of our 5 Takeaways from Saturday's spring game.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s new offense and defense of the Mack Brown era, part two, was on display Saturday at Kenan Stadium as the Tar Heels held their spring game concluding spring practice.H...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}