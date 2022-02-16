CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina dug itself too big a hole and didn’t have enough firepower to complete its attempted comeback, as the Tar Heels were upset, 76-67, by Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC scored the first five points of the game and then was outscored by 22 points leading to halftime, and at one point Pitt led by 21 with 9:15 remaining in the contest. Carolina’s poor shooting, defense, and inability to cash in on its offensive rebounds proved costly.