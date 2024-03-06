CHAPEL HILL – It was all smiles for the Tar Heels on Tuesday night.

Some tears, too.

Celebrating seven players on Senior Night, seventh-ranked North Carolina rolled to an 84-51 romp over Notre Dame at the Smith Center on a night it clinched at least a tie for the ACC regular season championship.

In addition to the Heels picking up their fifth consecutive victory, the game offered many underlying storylines. For example: Armando Bacot sank a pair of 3-pointers, giving him five for his career and three this season; and the Tar Heels peeled off runs of 19-0 and 18-0; Cormac Ryan scoring 14 points against his former school, among other things on this night.

RJ Davis once again led UNC in scoring with 22 points. Bacot added 14 points with Harrison Ingram chipping in 11 while grabbing 14 rebounds, and Jalen Washington scored 10.

At 24-6 overall and 16-3 in the ACC, the Tar Heels can outright win the ACC title with a win at Duke on Saturday night. The Blue Devils are 15-4 in league play.

Notre Dame fell to 12-18 overall and 7-12 in the ACC.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Notre Dame: