CHAPEL HILL – Forty-nine hours after finishing off a big road win at Virginia Tech, North Carolina was tasked with facing a desperate Louisville team in the Smith Center on Monday night.

The Tar Heels certainly weren’t sharp, but they did enough to earn a victory, beating the Cardinals, 70-63, and picking up their 20th win in the process.

Carolina was lumpy on offense much of the night and left a lot of Louisville shooters open, and found itself tied at 60-60 with 6:23 remaining. But the Heels outscored Louisville 10-3 the rest of the way to earn the win.

Brady Manek led UNC with 17 points followed by Caleb Love with 16, RJ Davis with 16, and Armando Bacot 12. Bacot also grabbed 15 rebounds, and now has 21 double-doubles on the season.

UNC improved to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the ACC. Louisville dropped to 12-15 and 6-11.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Louisville: