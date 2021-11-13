CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina may not have expected a scare from Ivy League member Brown on Friday night, but that’s exactly what the Tar Heels got, and they survived.

UNC surged ahead of the Bears midway through the second half to secure a 94-87 victory before an enthused home crowd, which was clearly a factor late in the contest.

RJ Davis led UNC with a career-high 26 points followed by Armando Bacot’s 22 points and 10 rebounds Brady Manek added 14 while Caleb Love chipped in 13 for the 19th-ranked Tar Heels.

UNC shot 51.6 percent from the floor, outrebounded Brown 39-30, including grabbing 13 of its 30 misses leading to 19 second-chance points.

Carolina improved to 2-0 while Brown dropped to 1-1.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Brown: