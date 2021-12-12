CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina got big performances from Dawson Garcia and Caleb Love in carving out an 80-63 victory over Elon on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels weren’t sharp offensively, but Love’s ability to create points for himself and the team’s efforts on the glass and generating scoring off steals fueled much of Carolina’s production. Love finished with 22 points, including shooting 4-for-7 from the perimeter.

Garcia was workmanlike in his 22 points, which included 2-for-4 from three-point range.

Carolina improved to 7-2 on the season while the Phoenix dropped to 2-8.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s victory over Elon: