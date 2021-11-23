CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina was back on the court Tuesday night 50 hours after dropping two games over the weekend in Connecticut, and while the Tar Heels were a bit sluggish at times, they still managed to earn a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville at the Smith Center.

Carolina converted nearly half of its field goal attempts, but also turned over the ball 18 times, and had some issues with Asheville’s press. But the Tar Heels made enough plays and had enough spurts to pull away.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 22 points while RJ Davis added 12 as the Heels’ only double-figure scorers.

UNC improved to 4-2 on the season while Asheville dropped to 2-3

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s victory over UNC-Asheville: