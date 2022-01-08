CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina ended a seven-game losing streak to Virginia with an emphatic 74-58 victory on Saturday at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot set career highs with 29 points and 22 rebounds, Brady Manek scored 19 points and handed out five assists, Caleb Love had 16 points and five assists, and the Tar Heels pulled away, at one time leading by 25 points.

UNC defeated UVA for the first time since February of 2017, but also rebounded from a loss at Notre Dame on Wednesday night that generated tremendous criticism of the Tar Heels’ defense and energy.

UNC improved to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the ACC, while the Cavaliers dropped to 9-6 and 3-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s win over Virginia: