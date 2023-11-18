CHAPEL HILL – Thie third game of No. 20 North Carolina’s basketball season included a noteworthy offensive stretch and defensive one reminiscent of past Tar Heels teams that accomplished plenty.

UNC used an explosive 17-0 run in the first half to take a big lead, and then opened the second half outscoring the Highlanders 19-0 over the first 9:28, limiting UCR to 0-for-13 from the field.

Both runs were impressive stretches of basketball for a team that admittedly will take time to fully mesh. But it was certainly an indicator of how it can bind on both ends of the floor.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 21 points while adding seven rebounds. Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington scored 11 points each, and Harrison Ingram chipped in with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

UNC wore blue uniforms at home for just the fourth time in recent memory. A representative from the UC Riverside program told THI that their road uniforms had a mistake in them, so they were sent back, and they are awaiting new ones. So, UCR wore white at Portland, at Utah, and tonight. UCR asked UNC if it would wear blue, and Carolina was glad to.

UNC improved to 3-0 while UCR dropped to 1-3.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win over California, Riverside: