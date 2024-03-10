DURHAM, NC – For the first time since 2017, North Carolina is the outright ACC regular season champions after the Tar Heels completed a two-game sweep over Duke with an 84-79 victory Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The seventh-ranked Tar Heels never trailed and led by as many as 15 points three times. Duke closed to within four points with 23 seconds remaining, but Cormac Ryan hit four free throws to close out the Blue Devils.

Ryan led all scorers with a career-high 31 points, which was the most by a UNC player against Duke since 1998 when Antawn Jamison scored 35 in a win in Chapel Hill. It was the most points by a Tar Heel in this building since Hubert Davis went for 35 in 1992, a game he noted afterward Saturday night the Tar Heels lost. They won the game in 1998.

Harrison Ingram finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while RJ Davis and Armando Bacot each totaled only nine points. It was the first time Carolina has won a game with neither scoring in double figures since Hubert Davis’ first game as head coach, which was Nov. 11, 2021 against Loyola (MD).

With the win, UNC closes ACC play at 17-3, the most conference wins ever in the league, and two games ahead of the Blue Devils, who finished 15-5. UNC won the first meeting between the rivals five weeks ago 93-84.

UNC improved to 25-6 overall and won its sixth consecutive game. Duke dropped to 24-7.

Here are 5 Takeaways from Carolina’s win at Duke: