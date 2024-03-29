LOS ANGELES – Just like that, North Carolina’s basketball season ended Thursday night.

The Tar Heels became the first top seed to lose in the NCAA Tournament, falling to 4-seed Alabama, 89-87, in the Sweet 16 at Crypto.com Arena.

UNC led by eight points at halftime and by six with 8:19 to play. But an 18-7 Crimson Tide run gave them an 82-77 advantage. Carolina, however, ran off eight consecutive points for a three-point lead with 1:32 remaining. But Bama responded with seven quick points to win the game.

Playing in his final UNC game, Armando Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Possibly playing in his final game, RJ Davis scored 16 points, 14 of which came in span of 9:17 in the second half, beginning with 10:49 remaining.

Cormac Ryan, also playing his final game in his lone campaign for the Heels, ended the night with 17 points, while junior Harrison Ingram had 12.

Carolina’s campaign concludes with a 29-8 record. This is the program’s second 29-win season in the last three years. Before that, it won 29 in 2019. Its last 30-plus win season was in 2017 when the Tar Heels finished 33-7 and won the national championship.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss to Alabama: