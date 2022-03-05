DURHAM – North Carolina turned the narrative of its season Saturday, spoiling Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and elevating their own NCAA Tournament resume with a 94-81 victory on Saturday night.

The Tar Heels started the game playing at a high level, but Duke reeled off a 14-0 run to take a 37-28 lead. But instead of not punching back, which was a problem for the Tar Heels earlier in the season, they flexed and responded.

Duke led by two points at halftime, and led 61-56 with 10:32 left to play. But the Tar Heels outscored them 38-23 the rest of the way to secure the victory.