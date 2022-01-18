CORAL GABLES, FL – North Carolina started slowly and never recovered in one of its worst losses in years as Miami cruised to a 85-57 victory on Tuesday night at Watsco Center.

UNC opened with a 3-0 lead after Brady Manek drained a three-pointer from the left corner, and two minutes later, Caleb Love scored in the lane giving UNC a 5-2 lead. From that point on, it was all Hurricanes.

Miami led by 27 points at halftime, the largest deficit for UNC at the intermission since a loss at Duke on March 6, 2010. That margin was also 27 points.