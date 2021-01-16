5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss At Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina couldn’t get stops when it most needed in falling, 82-75, to Florida State on Saturday afternoon at Tucker Center.The Tar Heels battled through multiple FSU runs an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news