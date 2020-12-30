North Carolina led for most of Wednesday night’s game at Georgia Tech but couldn’t close the deal in falling 72-67 at McCamish Pavilion.

The Tar Heels led by five points with 5:27 left to play after a 3-pointer by Kerwin Walton, but Tech outscored the Heels 13-3 the rest of the way.

UNC was led by Armando Bacot’s 14 points followed by Leaky Black with 10. Four other Heels scored eight or nine points.

UNC employed a new starting lineup, as Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love and Black went to the bench for Andrew Platek, Kerwin Walton and Day’Ron Sharpe. UNC didn’t trail at all in the first half and led by six at the intermission.

Carolina fell to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the ACC while the Yellow Jackets are 5-3 and 1-1. Tech lost on the same court earlier in the season to Georgia State and Mercer.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Georgia Tech:



