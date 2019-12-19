News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 01:14:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss At Gonzaga

A poor defensive performance in the second half is one of our 5 Takeaways from UNC loss at Gonzaga on Wednesday.
A poor defensive performance in the second half is one of our 5 Takeaways from UNC loss at Gonzaga on Wednesday. (USA Today)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

SPOKANE, WA – North Carolina did some positive things in its 94-81 loss at No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night at McCarthey Athletic Center,The Tar Heels dropped their fourth consecutive game for the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}