RALEIGH, NC – North Carolina fell down big again Tuesday night, but this time the Tar Heels couldn’t complete their comeback, falling short, 79-76, to NC State at PNC Arena.

Carolina trailed by 17 points in the first half, made a push cutting it to one with 8:38 left, only to see the Wolfpack stretch the lead to 11 before the Tar Heels agains roared back.

But a pair of missed 3-pointers inside the final seconds sealed UNC’s fate in the defeat.

Armando Bacot led Carolina with 16 points while Caleb Love and RJ Davis added 11 each and Garrison Brooks finished with 10.

UNC fell to 5-3 on the season, 0-1 in the ACC, while State improved to 5-1 and 1-0.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at NC State:



