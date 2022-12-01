BLOOMINGTON, IN – Make that three consecutive losses for North Carolina, as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation fell, 77-65, at No. 10 Indiana on Wednesday night at Assembly Hall.

There wasn’t much that went right for the Tar Heels, though they found themselves with the ball trailing by seven points with 6:15 remaining, but RJ Davis was stripped near the top of the key by Hoosiers’ guard Trey Galloway, who converted an easy basket on the other end.

Davis then missed a quick pull-up jumper on Carolina’s next possession, in which Indiana responded with one of its 16 made layups on the night for an 11-point lead with 5:10 to play, and it proved too insurmountable or the struggling Tar Heels.