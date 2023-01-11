CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Undermanned and utilizing player groupings not seen all season, North Carolina found itself leading No. 13 Virginia by seven points several minutes into the second half Tuesday night, but the Tar Heels couldn’t hang on, falling 65-58 at John Paul Jones Arena.

UNC was without starting forward Pete Nance for the second consecutive game, and then 78 seconds into the contest, Armando Bacot, its best player, suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

Carolina eventually responded to Bacot going down, as freshman Jalen Washington gave the Heels a big lift scoring 12 of their last 22 points of the first half helping them take a lead into the locker room at halftime.

UNC extended its lead to 36-29 with 16:08 remaining, but then Virginia erupted for a 23-6 run building a 10-point lead in a matter of seven minutes.

While the Tar Heels never led again, they cut the margin to three points twice late, including with 40 seconds remaining, but miscues did them in.

RJ Davis led Carolina with 16 points while Washington added 13 points and six rebounds, and Caleb Love finished with 13 points and five assists. Ten of UNC’s 11 available scholarship players saw action in the first half and played in the game.

Carolina dropped to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Cavaliers improved to 12-3 and 4-2.

Here are 5 Takeaways from UNC’s loss at Virginia: