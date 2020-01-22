5 Takeaways From UNC's Loss At Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, VA – The losing continued for North Carolina on Wednesday night, but the struggling Tar Heels didn’t go down without a fight, falling 79-77 to Virginia Tech in double-overtime at Cassel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news